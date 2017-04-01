NXT Takeover Orlando Results: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs Aleister Black Black and Almas circle each other. Black tries to lock up, but Almas backs away. Black and Almas lock up. Almas grabs and arm bar. Black flips out of it and locks in an armbar of his own. Almas and black trade armbars and flip outs. Black drops down, Almas tries a basement dropkick. Black moves out of the way and goes for a head kick. Almas avoids it and poses on the mat. Black and Almas both attempt go behinds, but Almas runs to the ropes and poses once again. Black back body drops Almas over the top rope. Black sets up a dive, but Almas moves. Black backflips off the second rope into the seated position. Black catches Almas with a kick combo before locking in a side headlock. Almas forces Black into the corner. Almas lands a stiff knife edge chop. Almas stomps Black in the corner before doing his patented running scream slap. Almas wraps up Black with a triangle on the ropes. Top rope missile dropkick by Almas for a two count. Almas locks in an armbar. Black kicks hi way out of it. Almas Almas miffs on a punch and Black catches his arm. Black lets loose a barrage of strikes before hitting the kitchen sink. Black kicks Almas so hard he ends up falling to the outside. Triangle moonsault to the outside by Black. Almas catches Black with a head kick. Almas surprises Black with another rope assist triangle. Black kicks his way out of the hold. Almas tries another tope rope dropkick, but Black reverses it into a powerbomb for a two count. Almas manages to catch Black in a modified version of the rings of Saturn. Black gets to the ropes. Almas misses the running corner double knee. Both Almas and Black kick each other in the head at the same time. Almas is to his feet first. Almas lands a handspring head kick for another near fall. Double knees in the corner by Almas. Almas almost hits the Hammerlock DDT, but Black fights out of it. Almas manages to turn it into a straight jacket suplex for yet another near fall. Almas charges in, but he eats a knee. Black hits the Black Mass kick for the win. Winner- Aleister Black