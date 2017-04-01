Jim Ross on Reports of Him Calling a Match at WrestleMania, the WrestleMania 33 Build, Why TNA Did Not Work Under Old Management

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke with David Penzer for Hannibal TV during WrestleCon, and during the interview Ross spoke about his Wrestlemania 33 status, his thoughts on Wrestlemania’s buildup, why TNA did not work under it’s old management and what new management is going to do to save the company. Below are some highlights: On the WrestleMania 33 build: “I think it’s really an outstanding card, because it’s got something for everybody, seemingly. Anytime you have a card that expansive, you can’t have a great, captivating story line for each match. It’s impossible to devote the television time. So I think they’ve done a nice job of the things we believe are highline items, like Goldberg – Lesnar…the Triple H Seth Rollins story has been told for a long time. Jericho and Owens has been good, so I think by and large I’m very positive about it.” Why TNA did not work under its old management: “Well I’m sure there are a lot of reasons. But primarily, in the corporate world, it’s certainly that way in professional sports, it’s certainly that way in movie theaters, you’ve got to start at the top. So if you’re not having the success you desire, you kinda look at the top of the food chart, and you start there. So I would say the upper management made some less than desirable decisions, and I think that came in largely in trusting people that they thought knew more about the business than they did. If you’re going to invest millions of dollars and you don’t have product knowledge, you might not be a very good business person.” On rumors of him calling a match at WrestleMania 33: “Nothing final, but you know how wrestling is, never say never. I am a broadcaster…and I look for gigs, I got clients. So if WWE wants to use me Sunday night, I’m available.”