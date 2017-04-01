Triple H Opens NXT Takeover Orlando with a Promo (Video), Announced Takeover Attendance, What Was Elias Samson’s Takeover Ring Name?

Announced Takeover Attendance

WWE announced 14,975 fans in attendance at the sold out Amway Center in Orlando for tonight’s Takeover event. WZ’s Nick Hausman, who is in attendance for the event, sent in word that the venue is about 90% full.

Triple H Opens NXT Takeover Orlando with a Promo

Triple H opened tonight’s Takeover Orlando event with an in-ring promo about how the NXT brand will be making history tonight in Orlando. You can check it out below:

HHH’s opening words for nxt takeover pic.twitter.com/q0Y9VQGIgZ — stuart jaffray (@stuart_jaffray) April 2, 2017

What Was Elias Samson’s Takeover Ring Name?

Elias Samson worked tonight’s Takeover dark match and lost to Oney Lorcan. Samson has been using various ring names at events since losing a “loser leaves NXT” match, and tonight he wrestled as El Vagabundo:

The Drifter is now REALLY over. Oney Lorcan getting booed out of the joint for interrupting the song. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/b6uCUbgQua — Handsome Rusev Radio (@ZoneWrestling) April 1, 2017