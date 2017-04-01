NXT Takeover Orlando Results: Triple Threat Tag Team Match For NXT Tag Team Championships William Regal is in the ring awaiting all of the competitors. The referee hands the titles to Regal. Regal present the referee with the new NXT tag titles. The Revival and #DIY stare each other down. Before the bell rings, The Revival and #DIY turn and face the AOP! Looks like we have a classic the enemy of my enemy situation here. The Bell rings and everyone attacks the AOP. #DIY send Akam into the guard rail. #DIY set up a table outside the ring. Akam drives both Ciampa and Gargano into the barricade. Gargano sends Akam into the ring steps. The Revival has taken care of Rezar. The Revival and #DIY both get in the ring. #DIY land tandem dropkicks to Dawson and Wilder. Gargano hits a running knee to Wilder, then a basement dropkick for a two count. Akam makes a blind tag on Wilder. Akam hits the ring and clotheslines both Gargano and Ciampa. Ciampa goes up top for a splash, but Rezar catches him. Ciampa manages to wiggle off Rezar’s shoulder. Ciampa tries to tag in a member of the Revival, but both Dawson and Wilder drop off the apron. While the referee is distracted, Dawson hits the ring and DDTs Akam and drags Ciampa on top of him but Akam kicks out. Dawson tags in and stomps on Akam. starts to fight back. Dawson tries to tag in a member of #DIY, but Gargano and Ciampa drop off the apron. Gargano blind tags himself in. Dawson sends Akam to the outside. Dawson turns around and Gargano spears him through the ropes. Ciampa hits a running knee off the apron to Rezar. Gargano takes out Akam with a running senton off the apron. Gargano gets on the apron and takes Wilder down with a DDT. Gargano leaps through the ropes for a dive, but Akam and Rezar catch him. Ciampa tries to dive onto all of them but Akam and Rezar toss Gargano into the diving Ciampa. The AoP are not done yet; they take Gargano and toss him at the Revival as well. Who knew you could use a person as a weapon? Akam picks up Gargano in a torture rack. Akam walks Gargano around the ring applying pressure. Gargano reverses it into a sunset flip. Akam doesn’t go down. Gargano manages to land a step up enzuguri. Akam stumbles into the ropes. Dawson beans him in the head from the outside. Gargano tags in Ciampa, who takes down Akam with a tope rope clothesline. Ciampa sends Akam into the ropes and levels him with a snap German suplex. Ciampa hits another German suplex for a two count. Ciampa chops Akam over and over again. Rezar tries to get in the ring. Ciampa spots him and jumps over him for a sunset flip powerbomb. Rezar hooks the ropes and won’t let go. Gargano joins in, but Rezar still won’t let got. Dawson and Wilder both clothesline Rezar and he is sent off the apron through the table. The Revival and #DIY try to gang up on Akam, but Akam pushes Dawson and Wilder to the mat. Akam crushes Gargano in the corner and then sets up a powerbomb on Ciampa. Dawson tags himself in and locks in the inverted figure four. Gargano is about to break it up but Dawson pleads with him to back off. Gargano thinks about it, then locks in his modified yes lock on Akam! Rezar tries to get int he ring, but Ciampa and Wilder try to hold him back. Rezar pushes Ciampa and Wilder into Akam to break up the double submission attempt. Rezar tags in and picks up Dawson for a Samoan drop. Wilder tries to break it up but Rezar picks him up for a slam. As Rezar has both members of the Revival up Wilder escapes. Dawson hits a European uppercut as Gargano superkicks Rezar. Dawson and Gargano team up and hit #DIY’s finish- the Running knee and running kick combo! Akam hits the ring and tries to clothesline Dawson and Gargano. Dawson and Gargano duck and Ciampa and Wilder hit the Shatter Machine on Rezar! #DIY and the Revival start to fight. The AoP starts to stir on the outside. Gargano and Wilder both dive to the outside to take out the AoP. Ciampa goes up top but Dawson cuts him off. Dawson superplexes Ciampa off the top onto EVERYONE! Dawson rolls Ciampa back into the ring. Akam tags himself in and clothesline Dawson. The AoP hit the Last Chapter on Ciampa. Ciampa is done. #DIY has been Eliminated The AoP set up a back breaker diving elbow combo, but Wilder breaks it up The Revival hit a powerbomb/clothesline maneuver off the top. Dawson grabs Rezar by the waist. Wilder European uppercuts Rezar as Dawson hits a German suplex. Wilder goes up top and hits a top rope European uppercut as Dawson hits a German suplex for a two count. Rezar surprises Dawson with a chokeslam. AoP calls for the Last Chapter on Dawson. As Akam hits the ropes Wilder dives in the way and eats the clothesline to save Dawson. Dawson rolls up Rezar for a two count. Double powerbombs by the AoP. Wilder gets sent to the outside. Akam tries to powerbomb Dawson, but Dawson collapses to the mat. Rezar attempts to get back in the ring but Wilder grabs his leg. Dawson rolls up Akam for a long two count. On the outside of the ring, Rezar drives Wilder into the barricade with a running senton. In the ring, Akam drives Dawson into the corner with a running senton. The AoP hit the Super Collider for the win. Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain!