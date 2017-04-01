New NXT Tag Team Titles Revealed (Photo), WWE Hall of Famers at Takeover Orlando, Aleister Black Makes NXT Debut at Takeover (Video)

WWE Hall of Famers at Takeover Orlando

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix are seated ringside for tonight’s NXT Takeover Orlando special.

New NXT Tag Team Titles Revealed

Below are the new NXT Tag Team Titles which will be awarded to the winners of tonight’s Tag Title match at NXT Takeover Orlando:

Feast your eyes on the BRAND NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles, which are on the line in a huge #TripleThreat Elimination Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6Wo33TNlKN — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017

Aleister Black Makes NXT Debut at Takeover

Alesiter Black, fka Tommy End, made his NXT debut at Takeover Orlando tonight, and you can check out footage of the debut below:

Below is highlight footage of the opening NXT Takeover Orlando 8 man tag team match: