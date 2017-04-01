NXT Takeover Orlando Results: Asuka vs Ember Moon NXT Women’s Championship Match William Regal is once again in the ring to present the new Women’s championship. Moon and Asuka lock up. Asuka forces Moon into the ropes. Asuka gives Moon a clean break. Moon and Asuka trade arm drags and headlock takeovers. Moon and Asuka both go for dropkicks at the same time. We have a stalemate! Moon tries to shake Asuka hand, but Asuka gives Moon the classic Ric Flair fake shake. Asuka sweeps Moon but Moon ducks her head kick. Moon takes Asuka over with a back flip head scissors. Moon and Asuka both attempt shoulder blocks. Asuka and Moon scream at each other and do it again. Moon tries another, but Asuka surprises her with a running hip attack. Asuka gloats. Asuka turns around and eats a dropkick by Moon. Moon kicks Asuka again and Asuka ends up on the floor. Moon is about to dive, but Asuka moves. Moon slide under the rope, but Asuka rolls back into the ring. Moon gets on the apron and Asuka catches her with another running hip attack. Moon is sent head first into the guard rail. Moon crawls back into the ring. Asuka kicks Moon in the head over and over again. Asuka stands Moon up. Asuka catches Moon with multiple spinning back fist followed by a spin kick. Asuka tries a head kick, but Moon catches her foot and trips her. Asuka lands face first on the mat. Moon hits the ropes, but Asuka lands another hip attack. Asuka tries to lock in the Asuka Lock, but Moon rolls out of it. Moon destroys Asuka with a running forearm. Asuka ends up back on the outside. Triangle splash to the outside by Moon. Moon rolls Asuka back in the ring. Moon climbs up top for the Eclypse. Asuka moves out fo the way. Moon misses a dropkick. Asuka hits a shining wizard for a two count. Asuka kicks Moon in the chest over and over again. Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock once again. Moon refuses to submit. Moon gets to her feet. Asuka hops on Moon’s back. Moon almost passes out. Before she does, she jumps backward onto Asuka to break the hold. Asuka runs in for another hip attack but Moon moves out of the way. As Asuka is hung up in the ropes, Moon superkicks Asuka. Moon is down and can’t make the cover. Moon takes Asuka over with a head scissors. Moon lands numerous strikes followed by a fall away slam. Handspring elbow in the corner by Moon. Moon tries a springboard, but Asuka cuts her off. Asuka German suplexes Moon off the second rope! Moon somehow kicks out. After trading strikes Moon sends Asuka to the mat with a forearm. Asuka pops right back up, but Moon crushes her with a head and arm Tazplex! Asuka kicks out! Moon goes up top, but Asuka cuts her off. Moon reverses and gourd buster Asuka off the top. Before Moon can hit the Eclipse, Asuka pushes the referee into the ropes1 Moon falls to the face first on the mat. Asuka hits a buzzsawkick for the win! Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka!