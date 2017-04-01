The Hardys On If They Have Been In Contact with WWE, Wanting to Delete Roman Reigns, Which WWE Tag Teams They Want to Face and More

Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions The Hardys recently spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet and you can check out the entire interview in the video player below. The following are some interview highlights: Have they been in touch with WWE? Matt Hardy: “We have spoken to ‘Meek Mahan’ and of course the man with Three H’s and everyone who is there who is important and of value.” Who is at the top of their Deletion List? Matt: “‘Meek Mahan’ is very high up on the list. Roman Reigns is another one. I get requests for his deletion all of the time… Roman Reigns is more of John Cena right now than John Cena is if you can understand what I’m saying.” Who they would like to face in WWE: Matt: “I would say the first two people we would mark for deletion is The Usos who have gold that we would like to procure and also The Club who have gold that we would like to procure.” Could we see them at WrestleMania 33 or at the Raw after WrestleMania? Jeff Hardy: “It’s pro wrestling, anything’s possible.”

Matt: “Considering we are on an expedition of gold, all title holders are on notice.” How Jeff deals with Matt never breaking kayfabe: Jeff: “I don’t know, it’s hard. It’s very hard. I don’t (laughs). I just let it be.”