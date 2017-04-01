New NXT Women’s Title Revealed (Photo), Nigel McGuinness’ Big Botch at Takeover, Kassius Ohno Replaces No Way Jose Tonight (Video)

Nigel McGuinness’ Big Botch at Takeover Orlando

For those of you who missed it, at the end of the Aleister Black vs Andrade “Cien” Almas match at NXT Takeover Orlando, Nigel McGuinness had the following to say on Black’s debut win: “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”

New NXT Women’s Title Revealed

Below is the first look at the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion which will be awarded to the winner of Ember Moon vs Asuka at NXT Takeover Orlando tonight:

Kassius Ohno Replaces No Way Jose at Takeover

WWE has released the following video of Kassius Ohno filling in for No Way Jose at NXT Takeover Orlando: