Drew Galloway Seated Ringside at NXT Takeover Orlando, Possibly Headed Back to WWE? (Photos)

Former WWE star and TNA World Champion Drew Galloway is seated at ringside for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando event.

Galloway was shown on camera during the event, and was referred to by his WWE ring name, Drew McIntyre, which could be an indication that he is in talks with WWE for a return. Typically, WWE does not show outside talent on camera at events unless negotiations are happening.

Galloway was released from WWE back in June 2014, and below are photos of him in Orlando: