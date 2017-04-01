SAnitY Member to Compete in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley revealing SAnitY’s Killian Dain will be competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. As noted, NXT star Tian Bing will also be competing in the battle royal match tomorrow night:

Closer Look at NXT Tag Titles

WWE has also released the following video offering a closer look at the new NXT Tag Team Titles:

Seth Rollins’ Final Workout Before ‘Mania

The Kingslayer undergoes final preparations for his Non-Sanctioned Match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33: