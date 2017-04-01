Triple H Comments on Drew Galloway at NXT Takeover Orlando, New WWE NXT Title Revealed (Photo), DX Member Producing Takeover

DX Member Producing Takeover

WWE producer Brian “Road Dogg” James is helping Triple H produce tonight’s NXT Takeover Orlando special as seen below:

New WWE NXT Title Revealed

Below is a photo of the new WWE NXT Title debuting at Takeover Orlando:

Triple H Comments on Drew Galloway at NXT Takeover Orlando

As noted, Drew Galloway is seated ringside at NXT Takeover Orlando tonight, and Triple H issued the following comment on Galloway’s appearance: