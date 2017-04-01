The Hardys Possibly Say Goodbye to Ring of Honor at Tonight’s PPV

WZ’s Bill Prichard is in attendance for tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor event, which saw The Hardys lose the ROH Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks. After the match, Matt Hardy got on the mic and cut a promo saying they are leaving the future of tag team wrestling in the hands of The Young Bucks. Hardy added he doesn’t know how much longer their current “vessels” will allow them compete in matches like they had at Supercard of Honor. The Hardys then took a knee and shook the hands of their opponents the Young Bucks, before Jeff said there is only one thing left for him and Matt to do – “fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete”. As noted, it has been rumored for sometime now that The Hardys are expected to sign with WWE in the very near future. This is not going to end well for anyone… #SCOHXI pic.twitter.com/GVD9Wv8mfF — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017 That was awesome #SCOHXI pic.twitter.com/dkky1evDFa — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017 #DemBoys & Bully vs #BulletClub up next. Fun show so far. pic.twitter.com/2NcvB8r35X — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 1, 2017 ROH #SCOHXI is underway! pic.twitter.com/HNySO1UYJX — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 1, 2017