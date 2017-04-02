WrestleMania 33 Results: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman eliminated Primo

Strowman eliminated Kalisto

Strowman eliminated Simon Gotch

Strowman eliminated Heath Slater

Big Show eliminated Jey Uso

Big Show eliminated Goldust

Big Show eliminated Konnor

Strowman and Big Show are about to face off, but Sami Zayn attacks Strowman. Every superstar gangs up on Strowman and Big Show. Strowman breaks free and dumps out Big Show.

Strowman eliminated Big Show

Everyone eliminates Strowman

Mark Henry eliminated Curt Hawkins

Dolph Ziggler eliminated R-Truth

Dolph Ziggler eliminated Rhyno

American Alpha eliminated Aiden English

American Alpha eliminated Curtis Axel

American Alpha eliminated Jimmy Uso

Everyone eliminated American Alpha

Tian Bing eliminated Fandango and Tyler Breeze

Mark Henry eliminated Sin Cara

Everyone eliminated Mark Henry

Dolph Ziggler eliminated Tian Bing via a Superkick

Sami Zayn eliminated Epico via a Helluva Kick off the top rope.

Mojo Rawley eliminated Bo Dallas

Killian Dain eliminated Apollo Crews

Mojo Rawley eliminated Dolph Ziggler

Titus O’Neil eliminated Luke Harper

Sami Zayn eliminated Titus O’Neil

Killian Dain eliminated Sami Zayn

Jinder Mahal tosses Rawley out of the ring through the second rope. Mahal beats on Rawley in front of Rob Gronkowski. Mahal takes Gronkowski drink and tosses it in Gronkowski’s face. Gronkowski jumps the apron. security tries to keep him from getting involved. Gronkowski gets in the ring and tackles Mahal out of his boots.

Mojo Rawley eliminated Kilian Dain

Mojo Rawley eliminated Jinder Mahal

Winner- Mojo Rawley