WrestleMania 33 Results: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman eliminated Primo
Strowman eliminated Kalisto
Strowman eliminated Simon Gotch
Strowman eliminated Heath Slater
Big Show eliminated Jey Uso
Big Show eliminated Goldust
Big Show eliminated Konnor
Strowman and Big Show are about to face off, but Sami Zayn attacks Strowman. Every superstar gangs up on Strowman and Big Show. Strowman breaks free and dumps out Big Show.
Strowman eliminated Big Show
Everyone eliminates Strowman
Mark Henry eliminated Curt Hawkins
Dolph Ziggler eliminated R-Truth
Dolph Ziggler eliminated Rhyno
American Alpha eliminated Aiden English
American Alpha eliminated Curtis Axel
American Alpha eliminated Jimmy Uso
Everyone eliminated American Alpha
Tian Bing eliminated Fandango and Tyler Breeze
Mark Henry eliminated Sin Cara
Everyone eliminated Mark Henry
Dolph Ziggler eliminated Tian Bing via a Superkick
Sami Zayn eliminated Epico via a Helluva Kick off the top rope.
Mojo Rawley eliminated Bo Dallas
Killian Dain eliminated Apollo Crews
Mojo Rawley eliminated Dolph Ziggler
Titus O’Neil eliminated Luke Harper
Sami Zayn eliminated Titus O’Neil
Killian Dain eliminated Sami Zayn
Jinder Mahal tosses Rawley out of the ring through the second rope. Mahal beats on Rawley in front of Rob Gronkowski. Mahal takes Gronkowski drink and tosses it in Gronkowski’s face. Gronkowski jumps the apron. security tries to keep him from getting involved. Gronkowski gets in the ring and tackles Mahal out of his boots.
Mojo Rawley eliminated Kilian Dain
Mojo Rawley eliminated Jinder Mahal
Winner- Mojo Rawley
andre the giant memorial battle royalBig ShowBraun Strowmanmojo-rawleyrob gronkowskiWrestleMania 33 Results