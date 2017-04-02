WrestleMania 33 Results: Neville vs Austin Aries Cruiserweight Championship Match

WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Results: Neville vs Austin Aries Cruiserweight Championship Match Neville and Aries lockup. Aries hits the ropes, but Neville floors him with a running shoulder block. Neville locks in a top wrist lock. Aries flips out of it and locks in a side headlock. Neville hits the ropes, but Aries takes him over with a Japanese arm drag. Neville transitions into a head scissors. Aries attempts a backslide. Neville sits out. Aries almost locks in the Last Chancery, but Neville rolls out od the ring. Aries takes Neville over with a headlock takeover. Aries pops up and dropkicks Neville in the face. Top rope basement back elbow by Aries. Neville rolls to the outside. Aries calls for the heat seeking missile, but Neville catches Aries with a head kick before he makes it through the ropes. Neville climbs up top and hits a missile dropkick. After a short break (no, I am not joking there was really a commercial break), Neville is working a rear chin lock. Neville attempts a second rope phoenix splash, but Aries moves out of the way. Aries combo followed by the pendulum elbow drop. Aries dumps Neville to the outside. Top rope head chop by Aries. Aries runs back into the ring and finally hits the heat seeking missile for a two count. Aries tries to lock in the Last Chancery, but Neville fights out of it. Neville catches Aries with a pump kick, then sets Aries on the top rope. Neville tries to superplex Aries, but Aries pushes Neville off the top. Neville does a backflip and lands on his feet. Without missing a beat, Aries catches Neville with a missile dropkick for another near fall. Neville surprises Aries with a slingshot German suplex. Aries landed right on his head. Neville tries to deadlift German suplex, but Aries reverse it and goes for the discus Five Arm. Neville ducks and superkicks Aries. Neville hits the deadlift German for a two count. Neville stomps Aries in the corner. Neville tries to lock in the rings of Saturn, but Aries reverses it. Aries waylays Neville with the Discus Five Arm, but Neville falls to the outside! Aries tries to bring Neville back into the ring, but Neville catches him with a head kick. Neville goes up top, but Aries cuts him off. Aries hurricanrannas Neville off the top! Running forearm by Aries, followed by a top rope 450! Neville somehow manages to kick out! Aries locks in the Last Chancery. Neville racks Aries’ medically reconstructed eye to break the hold. Neville hits the Red Arrow for the win. Winner and STILL Cruiserweight Champion, Neville! Austin Aries #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Vn5Smm0Ump — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017