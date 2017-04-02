WrestleMania 33 Results: Triple Threat Ladder Match For Raw Tag Team Titles A huge brawl breaks out after Broken Matt starts a delete chant. Brother Nero and Broken Mat hit poetry in motion on both Gallows and Anderson. Spin cycle to Enzo. Brother Nero hits the whisper in the wind on Cesaro and Sheamus. Broken Matt hits EVERYONE with ladders Brother Nero climbs the ladder, but Gallows and Anderson knock him off. Anderson and Gallows hit Brother Nero with a ladder. Anderson tries to climb the ladder, but Sheamus cuts him off. Sheamus hits a rolling senton on Anderson. Cesaro stands on Gallows shoulders, dives off and double foot stomps Anderson. Big Cass hits a big boot on Broken Matt. The Hardyz set up two ladders between the apron and the ring. Big Cass and Gallows crush the Hardyz between the two ladders. Enzo climbs the ladder. Big Cass pushes Enzo up the ladder. Gallows cuts the both off. Anderson runs up the ladder and beats down Enzo. Enzo and Anderson fight on the top of the ladder. Anderso tosses Enzo off the ladder and Cesar hits him with a European uppercut. Magic Killer on Cesaro. Broken Matt hits the Twist of Fate on Sheamus. Cesaro and Sheamus are laying on the ladders on the outside of the ring. Broken Matt hits a Twist of Fate off the ladder onto Anderson! Brother Nero dives off a 20-foot ladder with a Swanton Bomb onto Sheamus and Cesaro! Broken Matt climbs the ladder and pulls the titles down for the win! Winners and NEW Raw Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz!