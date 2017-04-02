WrestleMania 33 Results: John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse Nikki and Maryse start the match off. Maryse tags in Miz. Maryse doesn’t want any parts of Nikki. Miz gets on the top rope and jaws with the crowd. Cena charges at Miz. Miz rolls to the outside. Cena chases Miz, but Miz stomps Cena as he gets back in the ring. Miz gets back on the top rope and asks the crowd if that is what they want. Miz chokes Cena on the top rope. Maryse slaps Cena in the face as the referee is distracted. Miz pounds on Cena. Miz hits his leaping clothesline in the corner. Top rope ax handle from Miz for a two count. Basement boot by Miz. Miz misses another corner clothesline. Cena crawls to the corner to tag in Nikki, but Maryse pulls Nikki off the apron. Miz hits the Miz combo on Cena for a two count. Cena picks up Miz for the AA, but Miz reverses it, kicks Cena in the knee and DDTs Cena. Miz stares at Nikki and starts a YES! chant. Miz kicks Cena in the chest over and over again. Miz gets in Nikki’s face and tells her she can’t see him. Nikki slaps Miz in the face. Cena back body drops Miz over the top rope. Nikki tags in and spears Maryse. Miz pulls Maryse out of the ring. Nikki dives through the ropes and takes out Miz. Back in the ring. Nikki elbows Maryse in the face. Cena hits a spinout slam on Miz. Double five knuckle shuffles by Cena and Nikki. Cena hits the AA on Miz, Nikki hits the Rack Attack 2.0 for the win. Winners- John Cena and Nikki Bella After the match, Cena says he asked Nikka question when she was loopy after surgery. Cena said he knew Nikki wouldn’t remember what he asks. Not a week has gone by that Nikki hasn’t asked what Cena asked her. Cena says he is finally going to tell her what it is. He leaned in and asked her if she knew that one day he would marry her. She said yes. Cena says that today is the day he will ask her again. Cena gets on one knee and asked Nikki to marry him. Nikki says yes. Nikki and John embrace.