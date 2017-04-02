WrestleMania 33 Results: Triple H vs Seth Rollins As soon as the bell rings Triple H and Rollins beat the crap out of each other. Rollins gets the early advantage. Rollins dropkick Triple H. Triple H rolls to the outside. Triple H slams Rollins hip first into the barricade. Rollins clotheslines Triple H over the barricade. Triple H charges Rollins, but Rollins back body drops him over the top rope. Flying clothesline by Rollins. Back in the ring Rollins springboards for a flying knee, but Triple H catches him by the leg. Rollins fights out of it. Triple H rolls to the outside. Rollins lands two suicide dives onto Triple H. Rollins slams Triple H head first into the announce table. Rollins sets Triple H up for a Pedigree on the table. Triple H reverses it into a DDT on the table. Triple H hits Rollins in the bad knee with a steel chair. Rollins pulls himself up on the apron. Triple H hits Rollins in the knee with the chair again. Triple H sets Rollins leg up on the announce table. Triple H climbs the barricade and knee drops Rollins bad knee. Triple H sends Rollins back into the ring. Triple H works over Rollins’ knee. Triple H chops Rollins in the corner. Triple H sets Rollins’ knee on the middle rope and kicks it over and over again. Rollins tries to fight back. Rollins catches Triple H with a flatliner into the middle rope. Rollins tries to go up top, but Triple H cuts him off. Rollins tries to sunset flip powerbomb, but Rollins’ knee gives out. Triple H laughs. Rollins gets up and picks up Triple H for a running powerbomb, but Rollins collapses. Triple H calls for the Pedigree, but Rollins reverses it into a buckle bomb. Rollins whips Triple H into the corner. Triple H tumbles over the top rope. Rollins stands on the top turnbuckle and dives off for a splash. Rollins hits the splash but hurts his knee even more in the process. Rollins throws Triple H into the ring post. Rollins pulls a few chairs from under the ring and a table. Frog splash off the top to Triple H’s back for a two count. Rollins grabs a chair and Triple H begs off. Triple H kicks Rollins in the knee. Triple H spine busters Rollins. Triple H wraps a chair around Rollins’ knee. Triple H stomps the chair, then elbow drops it. Triple H goes up top but Rollins gets up and tosses the chair at Triple H’s head. Rollins superplexes Triple H off the top. As soon as they hit the mat Rollins rolls through and hits a falcon arrow for a two count. Rollins goes back up top but Stephanie McMahon pulls him off the top rope. Triple H locks in the reverse figure four. Rollins reverses the hold and lock in a Gargano Lock. Triple H hits Rollins’ knee over and over again. Rollins has no choice but to let go of the hold. Rollins rolls to the outside. Triple H locks int he reverses figure four on the outside. Rollins digs under the ring and tosses a few chairs at Triple H. Rollins tosses a sledghammer as well. Triple H lets Rollins go and picks up the sledgehammer. Rollins rolls into the ring and Triple H follows. Triple H hits a facebuster. Rollins hits a spin kick. Triple H bounces off the rope and destroys Rollins with a clothesline. Triple H grabs the sledgehammer, but Rollins catches him with a leaping enziguri. Rollins picks up the sledgehammer. Rollins is about to hit Triple H with it but Stephanie grabs it from Rollins. Triple H hits the Pedigree, but Rollins somehow kicks out. Triple H pulls up Rollins for a top rope Pedigree, but Rollins back body drops Triple H off the top. Phoenix splash by Rollins. Triple H kicks out! Triple H tries another Pedigree, but Rollins reverses it and attempts a Pedigree of his own. Triple H chop blocks Rollins. Stephanie gets on the apron and grabs Rollins from behind. Triple H charges at Rollins, but Rollins moves out of the way. Triple H almost hits Stephanie, but Triple H stops himself. Rollins superkicks Triple H and Triple H stumbles into Stephanie. Stephanie falls off the apron through a table! Triple H turns around and Rollins Pedigrees Triple H for the win! Winner- Seth Rollins