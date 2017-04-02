WrestleMania 33 Results: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Everyone pairs off. Bliss sends Namoi into Natalya, but Namoi hurricanrannas Natalya. Out on the floor, Bliss and Natty Suplex Naomi Lynch goes up top, but James Ellsworth grabs her leg. Carmella head scissors Lynch off the top rope. Bliss and Carmella get into a screaming match. Bliss choke throws Carmella down to the mat. Natalya tries to clothesline Bliss, but Bliss reverses it into a spinning DDT. James breaks up Bliss’ pin attempt. Lynch hits the ring and cleans house. Lynch hits exploders to everyone. James Ellsworth gets in the ring and Lynch suplexes him too. Namoi hits a sunset flip powerbomb on Natalya. Natalya puts Naomi and Carmella in the sharpshooter at the same time. Naomi hits the rear view on Natalya. Naomi dives over the top rope into everyone. Naomi tries to springboard into the ring, but Bliss catches her with a forearm. Bliss tries to roll up Naomi, but Naomi reverses it into a submission hold. Bliss taps out. Winner and NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi!