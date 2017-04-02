WrestleMania 33 Results: The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns Prior to the ring announcements, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ music hit, and “Good Ol’ JR” returned to WWE to do special guest commentary for the main event of the night. Reigns tries a a right hand, but Undertaker blocks and punches Reigns over and over again. Undertaker over the top rope and yells that it’s his yard. Reigns gets back in the ring and Undertaker tosses him back over the top rope. Undertaker yells that it’s STILL his yard! Reigns stuns Undertaker on the top rope. Reigns tosses Reigns to the outside. Reigns gets too close to the ropes and Undertaker pulls him to the outside. Undertaker throws Reigns into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Undertaker hits the ropes, but Reigns catches him with a Samoan drop. Reigns and Undertaker fight on the outside. Undertaker picks up Reigns and tries to toss him into the Ring post, but Reigns reverses it and sends Undertaker into the ring post. Drive-by by Reigns. Reigns rolls Undertaker back into the ring. Reigns and Undertaker trade strikes. Undertaker telegraphs a back body drop. Reigns kick Undertaker, but Undertaker stands up and stares at Reigns. Snake eyes by Undertaker, followed by a big boot. Leg drop by Undertaker. Reigns rolls outside. Undertaker follows. Reigns goes for the drive-by again, but Undertaker decks Reigns in mid-air. Undertaker clears off the announce table. Reigns goes for another drive-by, but Undertaker catches him and chokeslams him on a table (that doesn’t break). Undertaker clears off the Spanish announce table. Undertaker puts Reigns on one table and climbs up the other. Reigns pops up and Spears Undertaker through the other announce table! Reigns rolls back in to the ring. Undertaker has not moved. Reigns jaws with the crowd. Undertaker sits up and tries to get back in the ring. Reigns stomps on Undertaker before he can get in the ring. Reigns traps Undertaker in the corner and lands multiple clotheslines. Reign climbs up top for corner ten punches. Reigns yells at Undertaker that it’s his yard now. Undertaker grabs Reigns and hits the Last Ride. Reigns kicks out. Undertaker goes outside and grabs a steel chair. Reigns get up, but Undertaker kicks him in the face. Undertaker wears Reigns out with the chair. Undertaker calls for the chokeslam, but Reigns hits a Superman punch. Undertaker stumbles. Reigns hits another Superman Punch. Undertaker stumbles again. Reigns goes for another, but Undertaker catches him and chokeslams him on a chair. Undertaker hits the Tombstone, but Reigns kicks out! Undertaker tries to Tombstone Reigns, but Reigns can’t get Undertaker up. Reigns gives up and hits another Superman punch for a near fall. Reigns hits a Spear. Reigns tries to pin Undertaker, but Undertaker locks in the Hells Gate! Reigns gets to the rope to break the hold. Undertaker crawls to the steel chair. Reigns steps on it so Undertaker can’t pick it up. Reigns beats the hell out of Undertaker with the steel chair. Reigns Spears Undertaker again! Undertaker musters enough strength to kick out! Reigns calls for yet another Spear! Undertaker kicks out YET AGAIN! Reigns lands another Superman punch. Undertaker tries to sit up but he falls back down. Reigns walks over to Undertaker. undertaker tells Reign he doesn’t have the balls. Reigns hits the ropes and Spears Undertaker again. Undertaker is done. Winner- Roman Reigns After the match, Reigns walks up the ramp and nods at Undertaker. Undertaker is still down in the ring. a loud “Thank you Taker” chant breaks out. Undertaker sits up. The crowd is giving Undertaker a standing ovation. Undertaker puts on his coat and hat. Undertaker starts to leave, but he comes back and takes off his gloves and drops them in the ring. Undertaker takes off his coat, folds it, and lays it down in the ring. Lastly, Undertakes takes off his hat, lets out a sigh and rest his hat on the coat. Undertaker leaves the ring, kisses his wife, then starts the long walk up the ramp. Undertaker stops half way up the ramp and turns and looks back at the ring. Undertaker puts up on fist and is lowered under the platform to close the show.

