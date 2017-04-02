WrestleMania 33 Results: Fatal-4-Way Elimination For Raw Women’s Championship Charlotte goes right after Jax. Jax drives her into the corner. Banks and Bayley attack Jax from behind. Charlotte, Banks, and Bayley all run at Jax, but Jax runs over all three of them at once. Jax sets Bayley up in the corner and crushes her with a Bonzai splash. Jax tosses Charlotte off the apron into Banks and Bayley. Charlotte, Banks, and Bayley surround Jax. Banks grabs Jax’s leg. Bayley and Charlotte land a few strike to Jax. Banks and Bayley try to suplex Jax, but can’t get her up. Charlotte boots Jax in the face and Banks and Bayley deliver a SICK double back suplex. Charlotte tries to pin Jax, but Jax kicks out. Jax smashes Charlotte in the corner. Jax sets up another Bonzai splash. Bayley cuts off Jax. Banks, Charlotte and Bayley triple powerbomb Jax off the top rope. Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley all pin Jax at the same time! Nia Jax is eliminated Charlotte leaves the ring and tells Banks and Bayley to fight it out. Banks sends Bayley to the outside. Banks hits a senton onto Bayley. Charlotte climbs up top and destroys Bayley and Banks with a corkscrew moonsault. Charlotte rolls Banks back into the ring. Charlotte attempts natural selection, but Banks turns it into the Banks Statement. Charlotte gets out fo the hold and tries to pull the turnbuckle off. Banks takes Charlotte over with a spinning head scissors, followed by a double knee strike off the top. Banks locks in the Banks Statement, but Charlotte reversed it. Banks rolls up Charlotte with an O’Connor roll, but Charlotte sends her head first into the exposed turnbuckle. Charlotte pins Banks. Sasha Banks has been eliminated Charlotte misses a top rope moonsault. Bayley goes up top and dives off, but Charlotte catches Bayley with a spine buster. Charlotte locks in the Figure Four, but can’t bridge up into the Figure Eight. Bayley gets to the ropes to break the hold. Charlotte stomps on Bayley’s knee. Charlotte locks Bayley in a tree of woe. Bayley manages to back body drop Charlotte off the top rope. Bayley hits a Macho Man Elbow Drop for the win! Winner and STILL Raw Women’s Champion, Bayley!