News on Asuka’s Title Reign, Post-NXT Takeover Reaction Video, Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week, WWE Sponsor Teases ‘Mania Surprise

Stat on Asuka’s Title Reign
Following her successful title defense at NXT Takeover Orlando, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been Champion for exactly one year. She won the title from Bayley at last year’s NXT Takeover Dallas event, which took place on April 1st, 2016.
WWE Sponsor Teases ‘Mania Surprise
The official Twitter account for the Final Fantasy XIV video game tweeted the following teaser for WrestleMania 33, as they were official NXT Takeover sponsors:
Post-NXT Takeover Reaction Video
Below is post-NXT Takeover Orlando footage from outside the Amway Center, featuring WZ’s Nick Hausman giving his thoughts on the entire event:
Bill Apter Weighs-In on WrestleMania Week
Below is footage of before tonight’s Takeover Orlando event, featuring Nick Hausman and Bill Apter talking the event and WrestleMania week up to this point:
