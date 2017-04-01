News on Asuka’s Title Reign, Post-NXT Takeover Reaction Video, Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week, WWE Sponsor Teases ‘Mania Surprise

Stat on Asuka’s Title Reign

Following her successful title defense at NXT Takeover Orlando, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been Champion for exactly one year. She won the title from Bayley at last year’s NXT Takeover Dallas event, which took place on April 1st, 2016.

WWE Sponsor Teases ‘Mania Surprise

The official Twitter account for the Final Fantasy XIV video game tweeted the following teaser for WrestleMania 33, as they were official NXT Takeover sponsors:

For everyone excited about our partnership with @WWENXT tonight – you are in for a special treat tomorrow for #Wrestlemania! pic.twitter.com/kxiQXvEtZS — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 2, 2017

Post-NXT Takeover Reaction Video

Below is post-NXT Takeover Orlando footage from outside the Amway Center, featuring WZ’s Nick Hausman giving his thoughts on the entire event:

Bill Apter Weighs-In on WrestleMania Week

Below is footage of before tonight’s Takeover Orlando event, featuring Nick Hausman and Bill Apter talking the event and WrestleMania week up to this point: