Fans Salute Shinsuke Nakamura After Takeover In what might have been Shinsuke Nakamura’s final NXT appearance at Takeover Orlando, WWE has released the following video featuring fans at the Amway Center saluting the former NXT Champion: Drew Galloway Comments on Signing with NXT, As noted, Drew Galloway has officially signed with NXT, and WWE has released the following video of Galloway commenting on his signing: More Clips of New NXT Titles Below are videos of the new NXT Titles which debuted at Takeover Orlando tonight. All three titles were successfully defended at NXT Takeover Orlando tonight, with Bobby Roode retaining the NXT Title, Asuka retaining the Women’s Title and The Authors of Pain retaining the NXT Tag Team Titles: Triple H also issued the following comments on each of the new titles: The #AOP just wrote their name in the history books…for more reasons than one. Congratulations @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Z8dtUUMpX0 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017 The Empress of Tomorrow reigned supreme tonight. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/EUMDzu6E2C — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017 The #NXTChampionship still sits around the waist of @REALBobbyRoode…and @WWENXT is still #Glorious. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KvbeWc0ssO — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017