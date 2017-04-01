WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Says Goodbye to NXT Following WWE NXT Takeover Orlando?

After WWE NXT Takeover Orlando went off the air, Shinsuke Nakamura, who lost his NXT Title match against Bobby Roode at the event, appeared to say goodbye to the NXT fans at the Amway Center.

It has been rumored for quite sometime now that Nakamura is headed to the WWE main roster, with some reports claiming he might debut as early as the Smackdown Live broadcast following WrestleMania 33.

You can check out the post-Takeover happenings in the videos below: