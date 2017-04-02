WrestleMania 33 Results Coverage and Final Card: 8 Title Matches, 3 Kickoff Matches, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and More

Tonight, WWE will be airing WrestleMania 33 live on the WWE Network. As always, WrestleZone will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 33, beginning with the 2 hour Kickoff show, at 5pm EST.

Below is the final WrestleMania 33 card:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE Title Match:

-Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Raw Women’s Title:

-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match:

-Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

-Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s)

Smackdown Women’s Title 6 Pack Challenge Match:

-Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

Non-Sanctioned Match:

-Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

-Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

-John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

-Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

Kick off Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

-Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.