Asuka Photographed with New Title WWE has released the following video, featuring Asuka being photographed with the new NXT Women’s Title: Bobby Roode Comments on His Title Defense & the Future of NXT In the following NXT Takeover fallout video, Bobby Roode exudes confidence following his successful title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. Roode says he told everybody what he was going to do, and that he told Shinsuke Nakamura what he was going to do, which is beat him for the second time and that is exactly what he said. Roode added for the last year he has taken NXT to new levels and that will continue for months to come, and this is only the beginning: Ellering on AOP’s Vindication In another NXT Takeover Fallout video, Paul Ellering talks the Authors of Pain successfully defending their NXT Tag Team Titles tonight, and said the win vindicates them and confirms their evolution. He said WWE higher-ups have been trying to slow down the AOP, but they can’t stop destiny: