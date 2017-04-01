Big E on WWE’s Overuse of “Ultimate Thrill Ride”, Final List of Confirmed Andre Battle Royal Names, Asuka Wants to Know Who’s Next (Video)

Final List of Confirmed Andre Battle Royal Names

Following tonight’s NXT Takeover Orlando, in which it was announced that Killian Dain will compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tomorrow at WrestleMania 33, here is the final list of confirmed match participants: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.

Big E on WWE’s Overuse of “Ultimate Thrill Ride”

Big E Tweeted the following, warning fans not to play an “Ultimate Thrill Ride” drinking game during WrestleMania 33:

I wouldn’t use the term “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” in any of your Mania drinking games unless you enjoy getting your stomach pumped. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 2, 2017

Asuka Wants to Know Who’s Next

WWE has released the following NXT Takeover Fallout video, featuring Asuka wondering who’s next in the NXT Women’s division as she continues her year long Title reign: