Aleister Black Talks Debut Win at NXT Takeover, #DIY Continues to Search for Their Moment, Nikki Bella on Her Career Winding Down (Videos)

Aleister Black Talks NXT Debut Win at Takeover WWE has released the following post-NXT Takeover interview, featuring the debuting Aleister Black talking his big win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. After the interview concludes, Black “vanishes into the night”: #DIY Continues to Search for Their Moment WWE has also released the following post-Takeover video featuring Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano discussing their loss to The Authors of Pain and The Revival at NXT Takeover Orlando last night. #DIY says despite the loss, they will continue to search for their moment in WWE NXT: Nikki Bella on Her Career Winding Down As noted, Nikki Bella spoke with Brian Fritz during WrestleMania 33’s Radio Row session, and during the interview, which you can watch in the video below, Bella had the following to say on her career winding down due to her neck injury and subsequent surgery: “I have to think of the rest of my life. Do I want to walk the rest of my life? Do I want to not be in pain? It just sucks because I have this true battle going on in my head, and everyone keeps telling me you gotta put your health first, but there’s so much of me that wants to put my career first. There’s so much more I want to do here. So much more. I just feel like ‘gosh, this sucks that I have this condition now that is probably going to stop me from doing that.'”