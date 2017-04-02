Aleister Black Talks Debut Win at NXT Takeover, #DIY Continues to Search for Their Moment, Nikki Bella on Her Career Winding Down (Videos)

Aleister Black Talks NXT Debut Win at Takeover
WWE has released the following post-NXT Takeover interview, featuring the debuting Aleister Black talking his big win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. After the interview concludes, Black “vanishes into the night”:
#DIY Continues to Search for Their Moment
WWE has also released the following post-Takeover video featuring Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano discussing their loss to The Authors of Pain and The Revival at NXT Takeover Orlando last night. #DIY says despite the loss, they will continue to search for their moment in WWE NXT:
Nikki Bella on Her Career Winding Down
As noted, Nikki Bella spoke with Brian Fritz during WrestleMania 33’s Radio Row session, and during the interview, which you can watch in the video below, Bella had the following to say on her career winding down due to her neck injury and subsequent surgery:
Aleister Blackandrade cien almasdiyjohnny garganonikki bellaNxt takeover orlandoTommaso CiampavideoWrestleMania 33WWE