Goldberg Reveals Post-WrestleMania Plans, Scott Hall Reveals Why He Had Heat with Undertaker, Photo of Kevin Nash at Orlando Kliq Reunion

Scott Hall Reveals Why He Had Heat with Undertaker

As noted, The Kliq held a reunion event last night in Orlando, and it featured Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. WZ and CSR’s Josh Isenberg and Justin LaBar were in attendance for the event, and both noted Scott Hall told a number of really great stories. In particular, Hall noted that he had heat with The Undertaker stemming from a time in which he made a joke about ‘Taker looking like comedian “Carrot Top.”

Photo of Kevin Nash at Orlando Kliq Reunion

Below is a photo of Kevin Nash toasting the VIP crowd at last night’s event:

Goldberg On His Post-WrestleMania Plans

Goldberg posted the following on Twitter regarding his plans after WrestleMania 33 tonight. As noted, Goldberg’s current WWE deal is set to expire following tonight’s PPV: