Chris Jericho Reveals His Least Favorite WrestleMania Match, Reigns on Making History, HHH & Stephanie Play “Know Your Spouse” (Videos)

Reigns on Making History Tonight
As he prepares to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight, Roman Reigns Tweeted the following:
Chris Jericho Reveals His Least Favorite WrestleMania Match
WWE has released another 360° virtual interview, featuring Chris Jericho, and during the interview Jericho reveals his least favorite of his WrestleMania matches was his bout against William Regal at WrestleMania 17. Jericho had the following to say on the match:
HHH & Stephanie Play “Know Your Spouse”
As seen in the video below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played “Know Your Spouse” on ESPN’s SportsCenter, and pretty much nailed every question asked of them, including topics such as WrestleMania moments, Stephanie’s first job and more:
