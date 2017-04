Charlotte Flair was a guest on Between the Ropes on media row. You can read highlights of the interview below: On working with Flair mannerisms It’s been a work in progress everyday. It’s funny because as I progressed with my talent, people would say ‘god you move just like him or you make his mannerisms’ but actually just look like him, it’s just second nature. I don’ think about it anymore, I just go out there and if I feel it, I feel it. On finding her own identity So, someone asked me, I can’t exactly remember the question, but what makes Charlotte so confident, obviously I know that I’m Ric Flair’s daughter or whatever, but I know that I’m very athletic and I’m extremely proud of my athletic background. Playing division one volleyball, I was a gymnast and I have a pretty intense workout regimen outside of the ring. So, that’s where I’ m proud of. They think, ‘oh she thinks she’s the queen or this’ but it actually the confidence comes from knowing in my ability. You can watch the entire interview of Charlotte Flair below: