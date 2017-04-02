Ric Flair Reveals Final Wrestling Goal, Stephanie McMahon Teases WrestleMania Gear (Photo), Who Will Win Tonight’s Universal Title Match?

Nick Paglino
ric flair

Ric Flair Reveals Final Wrestling Goal

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” section and during the interview Flair revealed his last goal in pro wrestling:

“The only thing left is that the biggest moment of my life will be the day my daughter gets inducted into the Hall of Fame. I got to make it for that. I’m sure it will happen. I just have to make sure I am around.”

Who Will Win Tonight’s WWE Universal Title Match?

With WrestleMania 33 just hours away, WZ wants to know who you think will win the WWE Universal Title match featuring Goldberg defending against Brock Lesnar. Vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section below!

Stephanie McMahon Teases WrestleMania Gear

Stephanie McMahon has posted the following tease of her WrestleMania 33 gear, along with a photo of her and Triple H arriving at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando:

Just arrived at the Citrus Bowl with @TripleH. Can’t believe that #WrestleMania 33 is finally here!

A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on

