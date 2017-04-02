Updated betting odds, courtesy of BetWrestling.com, for the early afternoon of Wrestlemania Sunday have set mandates for projected winners of most Wrestlemania matches and a few have become too close to call at this point. With the extent these lines have moved in many cases it has looked like this is what the “smart money odds” would look like if they even come in at all. Last month’s Fastlane had 3 upsets, which is unheard of and many speculated the smart money never came in, while it could be that with more bettors wagering these days the lines can withstand the inside betting and still maintain a “balanced book”. Braun Strowman has been favored all along to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, but now it looks like Sami Zayn would be the projected winner at -210 to Strowman’s significant drop to -110. To put these odds in perspective, to win $100 would take a $110 bet on Braun or a $210 bet on Sami. Other movers and shakers in contention to win are wither member of American Alpha, each individually with odds +4500. Mojo Rawley has some of the best odds at +3000, due to speculation that his New England Patriot’s friend Rob Gronowski will have a featured appearance. The returning Naomi is now favored to regain the Smackdown Women’s Championship at -530. The only other woman with respectable odds in this match currently in Carmella at +320, most likely based on the popularity of her act with James Ellsworth. It seemed to be a given the Enzo Amore and Big Cass would finally have their big title win in Orlando where they became popular it being the home base of NXT. Enzo and Cass are still favored at -175 but this is actually a huge downgrade for their chances. The majority of these matches have moved in a direction of lopsided and the RAW tag titles are an exception. At +168, Cesaro and Sheamus seem to have a fighting chance. All of these odds fall under “End of Broadcast Grading” or “End of Preshow Grading” which would be the final announced result to account for a “Dusty Finish”. Often times “Initial Ruling Grading” is offered closer to show as well. WWE Universal Championship Goldberg (c) +1350 vs Brock Lesnar -3250 WWE Championship Bray Wyatt (c) +450 vs Randy Orton -750 RAW Women’s Championship Bayley (c) -1500 vs Sasha Banks +1400 vs Charlotte Flair +1200 vs Nia Jaxx +5500 Smackdown Women’s Championship Alexa Bliss (c) +9500 vs Naomi -530 vs Carmella +320 vs Becky Lynch +9500 vs Mickie James +9500 vs Natalya +13500 United States Championship Chris Jericho (c) +850 vs Kevin Owens -1750 Intercontinental Championship Dean Ambrose +850 vs Baron Corbin -1750 RAW Tag Team Championship Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +168 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -175 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1100 Roman Reigns -900 vs Undertaker +500 Mixed Tag Team Match John Cena and Nikki Bella -1975 vs The Miz and Maryse +975 Non-Sanctioned Match Seth Rollins -1750 vs Triple H +850 AJ Styles -1625 vs Shane McMahon +775 Pre-show Matches WWE Cruiserweight Championship Neville (c) -1750 vs Austin Aries +850 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Braun Strowman -110 vs Sami Zayn -210 vs Big Show +1200 vs Mojo Rawley +3000 vs Jason Jordan +4500 vs Chad Gable +4500 vs Mark Henry +4500 (Various Other Odds Exist for All Other Entrants on the Sports Book) Source: www.betwrestling.com