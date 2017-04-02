The New Day Arrives at WrestleMania 33, Bayley Offers Final Thoughts Before Tonight’s Title Match, Triple H on Canvas 2 Canvas (Videos)

Bayley Offers Final Thoughts Before Tonight’s Title Match

WWE has released the following video featuring Bayley offering her final thoughts before tonight’s Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33:

The New Day Arrives at WrestleMania 33

WWE has also released footage of The New Day arriving at The Citrus Bowl in Orlando:

Triple H on Canvas 2 Canvas

The COO of WWE, The Game, The King of Kings – the man who goes by many names, Triple H, is shown in all his glory in artist Rob Schamberger’s latest work: