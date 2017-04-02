The New Day Arrives at WrestleMania 33, Bayley Offers Final Thoughts Before Tonight’s Title Match, Triple H on Canvas 2 Canvas (Videos)

Nick Paglino

the new day

Bayley Offers Final Thoughts Before Tonight’s Title Match

WWE has released the following video featuring Bayley offering her final thoughts before tonight’s Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 33:

The New Day Arrives at WrestleMania 33

WWE has also released footage of The New Day arriving at The Citrus Bowl in Orlando:

Triple H on Canvas 2 Canvas

The COO of WWE, The Game, The King of Kings – the man who goes by many names, Triple H, is shown in all his glory in artist Rob Schamberger’s latest work:

Bayleycanvas 2 canvasthe new dayTriple HvideoWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"