Which Match Will Kickoff WrestleMania?, Austin Aries on What He Told HHH After Injury, Bayley on If She’s Ready for WrestleMania (Videos)

Which Match Will Kickoff WrestleMania?

The ring ropes are currently purple at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, meaning it’s likely Austin Aries vs Neville for the Cruiserweight Title will open the Kickoff show.

Bayley on If She’s Ready for WrestleMania

WWE has released the following video, featuring Bayley just hours away from WrestleMania. Bayley admits she won’t be ready until she walks through the curtain for her match, but she is excited for her first ‘Mania:

Austin Aries on What He Told HHH After Injury

Austin Aries spoke with Myles during WrestleMania week, and talked his match against Neville on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show tonight.

On the pressure of WrestleMania, Aries says he doesn’t feel any pressure because this is what he does.

He goes on to reveal that when he suffered his eye injury, he told Triple H he didn’t want to be off TV, and that he’d be open to an announcer role while he recovered. When 205 Live came around, Aries said Triple H must have remembered their talk, because he landed an announcing role.