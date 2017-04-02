The Rock Comments on WrestleMania, Tian Bing Talks Making ‘Mania Debut, Pre-Show Footage From Outside WrestleMania 33 Stadium (Videos)

The Rock Comments on WrestleMania

The Rock posted the following on WrestleMania 33 tonight:

It’s #WrestleMania Sunday! All the boys & girls in the back, Vince, Trip, Steph, Shane, entire production crew and fans.. HAVE FUN! #PC4L — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2017

Tian Bing on Making ‘Mania Debut

WWE has released the following video, featuring NXT star Tian Bing talking his WrestleMania 33 debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Pre-Show Footage From Outside WrestleMania 33 Stadium

WZ’s Nick Hausman is live, onsite at WrestleMania 33, and has posted the following pre-show footage from outside Camping World Stadium: