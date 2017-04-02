The Rock Comments on WrestleMania, Tian Bing Talks Making ‘Mania Debut, Pre-Show Footage From Outside WrestleMania 33 Stadium (Videos)

Nick Paglino
The Rock Comments on WrestleMania

The Rock posted the following on WrestleMania 33 tonight:

Tian Bing on Making ‘Mania Debut

WWE has released the following video, featuring NXT star Tian Bing talking his WrestleMania 33 debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Pre-Show Footage From Outside WrestleMania 33 Stadium

WZ’s Nick Hausman is live, onsite at WrestleMania 33, and has posted the following pre-show footage from outside Camping World Stadium:

