WWE Hall of Famer Returns on WrestleMania Kickoff Show, Tom Phillips Calling Lead Tonight, Live Crowd Notes & ‘Mania Pre-Show News

WWE Hall of Famer Returns on WrestleMania Kickoff Show WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to WWE on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show panel tonight. Lita was released from WWE earlier this year when the company decided to do away with the weekly TV pre-shows. Live Crowd Notes and WrestleMania Pre-Show News WZ’s Nick Hausman has Tweeted the following live crowd notes from inside the WrestleMania 33 stadium tonight: The crowd has now noticed what looks to be No Way Jose and other NXT talents in a box and are now chanting “NXT” #Wrestlemania — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017 Fans dressed as Ultimate Warrior, Steve Austin and a referee are currently having a match in the stands and the fans are going wild! pic.twitter.com/81V4abthMw — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017 .@TomPhillipsWWE & @WWEGraves are the first two men to make the long walk down the ramp at #Wrestlemania. Aries vs Neville should be soon. — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 2, 2017 Tom Phillips Calling Lead Tonight WWE has congratulated Tom Phillips as he will call lead at WrestleMania 33 tonight: Only 4 men have called Lead at #WrestleMania: Vince, Gorilla, JR & Cole. Tonight a 5th joins…congrats @TomPhillipsWWE! pic.twitter.com/57aqwsdX2v — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017