WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Gets Physical at WrestleMania 33

As seen on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show, NFL star and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut and assisted his friend Mojo Rawley in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The match came down to Jinder Mahal, NXT’s Killian Dain and Mojo Rawley, and Mahal confronted Gronk outside the ring. Mahal threw Gronk’s drink in his face, then returned to the match.

This prompted Gonk to hop the guardrail, get in the ring, and hit Mahal with a big running shoulder block. Rawley ended up eliminating Mahal to win the Battle Royal. You can check out photos and video below: