As seen at WrestleMania 33, Matt and Jeff Hardy made their return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 and competed in the Raw Tag Team Title ladder match.

WrestleMania 33 hosts New Day came out and announced that the Triple Threat match would be made a Fatal Four way match, and while they teased entering the bout, they then announced The Hardys would be the fourth team. You can check out photos and videos below:

I’m surprised the Camping World Stadium is still in tact after the pop The Hardy’s return just received at #Wrestlemania. Welcome back!!! pic.twitter.com/o2cFOTj3px — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017