As seen at WrestleMania 33, Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE and won the Raw Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way Ladder match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Enzo and Big Cass, and Sheamus and Cesaro.

The finish of the match came when Jeff Hardy hit a massive Swanton Bomb from a ladder onto Sheamus and Cesaro who were laid out onto two ladders. Matt Hardy then hit the Twist of Fate and climbed the ladder to retrieve the titles.

Below are photos and videos of the big win: