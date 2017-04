As seen at WrestleMania 33, John Cena finally proposed to Nikki Bella, she said yes, and the two are officially engaged.

The proposal came after Cena and Nikki won their tag team match against The Miz and Maryse, and you can check out photos and videos below:

She said YES! YES! YES! Congrats to John & Nikki. Storybook ending to their tale with Miz & Maryse. Hell of a fun ride. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BUIfyALTpD — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017