Matt Hardy Leads Live Crowd in “Delete” Chant After WrestleMania Title Win (Photo), WWE Payback Video, More Cena Proposal Footage

Matt Hardy Leads Live Crowd in “Delete” Chant After WrestleMania Title Win

As noted, The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 tonight, and won the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Matt Hardy lead the live crowd in a “delete” chant, and you can check out a photo below:

Matt Hardy leads the crowd in a “delete” chant following The Hardy Boyz WWE #RAW Tag Team Title win AT #WRESTLEMANIA! Epic. Just epic. -NH pic.twitter.com/7GrdqacCDl — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017

