Matt Hardy Leads Live Crowd in “Delete” Chant After WrestleMania Title Win (Photo), WWE Payback Video, More Cena Proposal Footage

Nick Paglino
Matt Hardy Leads Live Crowd in “Delete” Chant After WrestleMania Title Win

As noted, The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 tonight, and won the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Matt Hardy lead the live crowd in a “delete” chant, and you can check out a photo below:

WWE Payback Promo Video

Below is a video promo for WWE Payback taking place on April 30th:

More Cena Proposal Footage

Below is more footage of John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33:

