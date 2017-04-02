AJ Styles Has His Sights Set on the WWE Title, WWE Makes Another “Broken” Reference, Shane McMahon Praises Styles, Hall of Fame (Videos)

AJ Styles Has His Sights Set on the WWE Title WWE has released the following video featuring AJ Styles reacting to his win over Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. During the video, Styles praised Shane McMahon for having a great match with him, then he reveals he is going after the WWE Championship next: Shane McMahon Praises Styles WWE has also released footage of Shane McMahon reacting to his loss against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, and despite the loss, the Smackdown Live Commissioner calls Styles a “special talent”: HOF Inductees at ‘Mania WWE has also released the following two videos, featuring the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class being honored at WrestleMania 33, and highlights from the Hall of Fame ceremony: WWE Makes Another “Broken” Reference WWE has made another reference to The Hardys’ “Broken” gimmick on Facebook, and you can check out a photo of the reference below. The Hardys did not use the gimmick at WrestleMania, besides some subtle gestures by Matt Hardy. As noted, Matt did lead the crowd in a “delete” chant after their Tag Title win, but it was not televised: #WWE makes another reference to The Hardys’ “Broken” gimmick! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/WXh9obhGqL — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017 Matt Hardy leads the crowd in a “delete” chant following The Hardy Boyz WWE #RAW Tag Team Title win AT #WRESTLEMANIA! Epic. Just epic. -NH pic.twitter.com/7GrdqacCDl — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017