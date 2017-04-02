WWE has released the following backstage video featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy commenting on their WWE return at WrestleMania 33.

Jeff started the video by talking about leaving the company back in 2009, and how great it feels to return “home” and win the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

Matt then spoke, and was not using his “Broken” accent or gimmick, although he did drop a couple “Broken” words. Matt talked about wonderful it was to come back to home and win the Raw Tag Titles, and he ended by saying that him and Jeff “deleted The Club’s tag team title reign.”

WWE released a second backstage video of The Hardys reacting to their return, and Matt had the following to say: