WrestleMania 33 Sets Citrus Bowl Attendance Record

The New Day announced that 75,245 fans are in attendance for WrestleMania 33 tonight, which is a new record for the Citrus Bowl.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Emotional After Engagement

WWE has released the following video featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella sharing an emotional moment backstage after getting engaged at WrestleMania 33:

Slow Motion Gronk Video

WWE has also released the following video featuring slow motion footage of Rob Gronkowski and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: