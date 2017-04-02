New Smackdown Women’s Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 33 (Photos and Videos)

As seen at WrestleMania 33 tonight, Naomi won the 6 pack challenge match to become the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Noami got the big win in her hometown of Orlando.

Naomi is now a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bliss was given the title last month after the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV when Naomi had to relinquish the title due to an injury she suffered during the title shot from Bliss. Below are photos and videos of Naomi’s win: