The Undertaker Breaks Character at WrestleMania 33, Holds In-Ring “Funeral” Signaling Retirement

As seen at WrestleMania 33 tonight, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker to hand The Dead Man his second loss at the event.

Following the loss, Undertaker held a “funeral” for his character by removing his ring gloves, hat and coat and laid them down “to rest” in the middle of the ring.

Undertaker then exited the ring, and in an extremely rare moment, broke character and acknowledged his real life wife Michelle McCool at ringside. He then gave her a kiss as he exited up the entrance ramp.

The Undertaker then paused in the middle of the ramp, and raised his arm, for what appeared to be the last time. WrestleMania 33 then ended with the lights going out at The Citrus Bowl, and several final Undertaker gong sounds playing.

below are some photos and videos of The Undertaker's WrestleMania finale:

Photos from The Undertaker’s final moments at #Wrestlemania from inside Camping World Stadium -NH pic.twitter.com/YmBJ7e2sbh — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 3, 2017