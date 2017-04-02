Naomi Talks Big Title Win in Her Hometown, Ric Flair & James Ellsworth in Snickers Ad, Navy Pilots Do WrestleMania Flyover (Videos)

Naomi Talks Big Title Win in Her Hometown

WWE has released the following video, featuring Naomi reacting to her WWE Smackdown Women’s Title win at WrestleMania 33, and achieving a lifetime dream in her hometown:

Ric Flair & James Ellsworth in Snickers Ad

WWE has released the following Snickers ad video, featuring Ric Flair saving James Ellsworth from his failing workout:

Navy Pilots Do WrestleMania Flyover

U.S. Navy fighter pilots recall their WrestleMania 33 flyover in the video below:

