Celebs at ‘Mania
Amongst the celebrities in attendance for WrestleMania 33 were Jimmy Fallon, YouTube star Lilly Singh, and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
How Long Did Undertaker’s Gear Remain in the Ring After WrestleMania?
As noted, The Undertaker seemingly retired after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and after the bout he laid his signature gloves, coat and hat in the middle of the ring. As seen in the Tweet below, ‘Taker’s gear remained in the ring well after WrestleMania was over:
WWE Agent Gives Props to Killian Dain
As noted, NXT star and SAnitY member Killian Dain was one of the final 5 competitors in the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Mojo Rawley. Dain had the following exchange with WWE producer Fit Finlay following WrestleMania:
