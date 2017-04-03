Dixie Carter Comments on The Hardys Return to WWE, Jim Ross Comments on His WWE Return, James Ellsworth on His WrestleMania Debut

Jim Ross Comments on His WWE Return WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Tweeted the following after his return to WWE TV at WrestleMania 33: It’s always cool to hear #BoomerSooner at #Wrestlemania. 75,000+ heard my homage to @OU_Football tonight. I know Jan was watching. @WWE — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017 Dixie Carter Comments on The Hardys in WWE Following The Hardys return to WWE at WrestleMania and subsequent Tag Team Title win, former TNA President Dixie Carter Tweeted the following: Love this pic! Congrats to @wwe for this great get. Can’t say enough about these two @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND #Wrestlemania https://t.co/g4O2Xa5Ns4

— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 3, 2017 James Ellsworth on His WrestleMania Debut James Ellsworth Tweeted the following on making his WrestleMania debut tonight alongside Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Title 6 pack challenge match: The greatest of dreams for me just came true, the feeling you get walking down the ramp at #WrestleMania is unexplainable thank you @WWE — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 3, 2017