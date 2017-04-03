Dixie Carter Comments on The Hardys Return to WWE, Jim Ross Comments on His WWE Return, James Ellsworth on His WrestleMania Debut

Nick Paglino
jim ross

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Jim Ross Comments on His WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Tweeted the following after his return to WWE TV at WrestleMania 33:

Dixie Carter Comments on The Hardys in WWE

Following The Hardys return to WWE at WrestleMania and subsequent Tag Team Title win, former TNA President Dixie Carter Tweeted the following:

James Ellsworth on His WrestleMania Debut

James Ellsworth Tweeted the following on making his WrestleMania debut tonight alongside Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Title 6 pack challenge match:

carmellaDixie CarterJames Ellsworthjim rossthe hardysWrestleMania 33
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"