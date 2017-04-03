News for Tonight’s WWE Raw; WrestleMania Fallout, New Universal Champion, Hardy Homecoming, Roman Reigns, The Kingslayer

Tonight, WWE will be airing the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw from The Amway Center in Orlando, FL. As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then. New WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the show, however as of this writing neither The Undertaker nor Goldberg are scheduled to appear. Undertaker was not scheduled for last week’s Raw either, but he ended up appearing, so anything can happen. No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is advertising The Hardys’ first Raw appearance in almost 10 years, and WWE.com is hyping the following story lines: -“It’s my yard now” -Bow down to “the Kingslayer” Seth Rollins -Hardy homecoming, new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys -The List of Owens, new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens -Champion of the Universe, new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar